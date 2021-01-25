What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Detroit Pistons on Monday for the second game of their back-to-back NBA set at Little Caesars Arena. It was the Sixers who won the first meeting with a 114-110 triumph on Saturday.

The two teams are polar opposites in the standings, with the Sixers leading the Eastern Conference at 12-5 and the Pistons at the very bottom at 3-13.

Regardless of their record, the Pistons have been part of several close games, with Saturday’s game against the Sixers being one of them.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to extend their winning streak to four while the Detroit Pistons are hoping to snap a four-game skid.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Detroit Pistons due to back tightness. With his injury history, Embiid is being closely monitored by Sixers officials to ensure his long-term health. He was also listed as questionable for the Saturday matchup with the Pistons but was able to play anyway.

Joel Embiid with the three point dagger.



This man is 7 feet tall. pic.twitter.com/He0CMOVFQu — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 23, 2021

He will likely be a game-time decision based on his condition after Monday’s shootaround.

Vincent Poirier will be out for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Advertisement

Mike Scott is out indefinitely with right knee swelling.

Injured: Mike Scott

Doubtful: Joel Embiid

Unavailable: Vincent Poirier

Detroit Pistons: Team News

Derrick Rose has been ruled out of the Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday due to left knee soreness. He will miss his second straight game due to the knee issue.

The Detroit Pistons let Blake Griffin sit out Saturday’s game to rest him but he is expected to play on Monday.

Blake Griffin over the last 6 games:



11.2 PPG

6.3 RPG

5.0 APG

35 FG%

23 3P% pic.twitter.com/0Gf2HUyut1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 19, 2021

Killian Hayes will remain sidelined due to a hip injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 4. He will be out for the entirety of the 2020-21 season’s first half and will be re-evaluated eight weeks from the time of the injury.

Injured: Derrick Rose, Killian Hayes

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons game start?

USA: Monday, 25th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 26th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons?

Advertisement

Ben Simmons #25, Dakota Mathias #33, and Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2021 (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons matchup will be shown locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports Detroit. For international viewers, the game will be shown live on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets engaged in talks to land JaVale McGee from Cleveland Cavaliers