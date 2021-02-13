What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the dominant Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the red-hot Phoenix Suns for the first time this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their grueling four-game road trip against one of the hottest teams in the association, when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Both teams are two of the top contenders for the grand prize this campaign, and will aim to register a big win in this intriguing matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off an embarrassing 114-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday. With Shake Milton on the bench with an ankle injury, the 76ers failed to match up to the Trail Blazers offense in the fourth, managing only 21 points to their opponents' 29.

Joel Embiid led the effort for the Philadelphia 76ers with a game-high 35-point performance, while also adding nine boards and three assists. Embiid has been a key player for the 76ers, who are looking to stay atop the Eastern Conference table.

Meanwhile, the surging Phoenix Suns will enter this contest on an impressive four-game winning streak. The Phoenix Suns are one of the most improved teams in the league this season. The addition of one of the best point guards of all time in Chris Paul has changed the team's fortunes, as they are now a serious threat in the West.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a strong showing against the Milwaukee Bucks, pulling off a stunning one-point victory last Wednesday. As many as five players scored in double digits to help secure the Suns their 15th win of the season.

The Phoenix Suns also saw brilliant performances from their dynamic backcourt duo, as Devin Booker dropped 30 points, and CP3 tallied 28 points on the night.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a few injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Shake Milton has been on the sidelines with a knee injury, and his status for this game remains unclear. His participation in this matchup could be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

The 76ers power forward Mike Scott (knee) has been listed as probable, and could return to the floor for this game.

Joel Embiid (31 points so far tonight) is the first @sixers player with 8 straight 25+ point games since Allen Iverson in 2006. pic.twitter.com/RmyIWsu8JA — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 7, 2021

After their loss to the Trail Blazers in their previous outing, the Philadelphia 76ers will be eager to bounce back with a win in this matchup.

Tobias Harris has taken his game to the next level this campaign, posting All-Star-caliber numbers, which is a positive development for coach Doc Rivers. However, the 76ers will need the rest of their cast to step up and contribute consistently for them to make a deep run in the postseason.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have listed three players in the injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Abdel Nader (ankle), Cameron Payne (foot) and Dario Saric (ankle) have all been listed as questionable to return to floor duties.

The Phoenix Suns have been surging ahead in the West, thanks to one of their most lethal scoring backcourt duos, Booker and new floor general Chris Paul. The red-hot Phoenix Suns could pull off an upset by beating the Philadelphia 76ers.

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game commence?

USA: February 13th, 2021, 3:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 14th, 2021, 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns will be telecast on Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.