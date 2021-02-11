What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers travel west to meet with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center for a revenge match in the 2020-21 NBA on Thursday. The Blazers handed the Sixers a 121-105 beating last week despite missing the services of Damian Lillard.

All-Star center Joel Embiid should lead the Philadelphia 76ers into their rematch with the Portland Trail Blazers, who have won three of their last four games.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games for an 18-7 record, the best in the East.

Without Jusuf Nurkic, Enes Kanter will have the unenviable task of guarding Embiid, who has been making a strong case for MVP honors this season. He is averaging 29.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers are rather fortunate on the injury front. However, Shake Milton, who has a sore left ankle, is doubtful to play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Mike Scott continues to be sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right knee swelling; his return to the court remains unknown.

Injured: Shake Milton, Mike Scott.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

Nassir Little has a left knee sprain, is doubtful against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he could see some action after missing a few games.

CJ McCollum is expected to take off his boot next week and hopes to make a return soon. Per @ScoopB pic.twitter.com/NPc3t60pK7 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 7, 2021

CJ McCollum's fractured left foot is still healing, but he won’t be ready for the game against the Philadelphia 86ers. He will be re-evaluated in about a week’s time.

Jusuf Nurkic has a surgically repaired right wrist that will need reevaluation in a few weeks. The earliest he could get back on the court is mid-March.

Zach Collins is rehabilitating after undergoing an ankle surgery in September. He reportedly won’t be back until after the All-Star break unless he’s shelved for the season by the Portland Trail Blazers medical staff.

Injured: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins

Doubtful: Nassir Little.

Unavailable: None .

At what time will Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game start?

USA: Thursday, 11th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Friday, 12th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Philadelphia 76ers-Portland Trail Blazers match will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Northwest. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.