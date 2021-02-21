What Channel is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 21st l NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the Eastern Conference's in-form sides clash on Sunday night when the table-topping Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Toronto Raptors.

After a horrid start, the Raptors have managed to bring themselves level with a 15-15 record. Toronto have improved down low and are defending at a far better rate than they were in the opening stages of the season. They welcome the Philadelphia 76ers after a three-game winning streak which included beating the Milwaukee Bucks twice on the road.

Philadelphia will likely prove a different beast from the Bucks, however. The Sixers secured their 20th win of the season on Friday, in which Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons missed out on Friday night through illness and at the time of writing, he is questionable to face the Raptors.

Both he and Embiid have stepped up massively when the other has been sidelined, including Simmons' 42 points against the Jazz at the start of the week. Harris, Green, and Embiid all combined for 85 points on Friday without Simmons and will need a similar performance to overcome the Toronto Raptors' improving defense should he miss out.

Other than Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are only without Shake Milton who is still sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.

Injured: Shake Milton

Doubtful: Ben Simmons

Unavailable: None

Toronto Raptors - Team News

Toronto Raptors young stars Pascal Saikam and Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam will have a long night ahead of him should he be chosen to guard in the paint against Embiid. Aron Baynes is yet to prove his worth as a dynamic center, therefore Siakam took up the big man role in their 2 games against Milwaukee.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry has missed the Toronto Raptors' last two matchups and is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday. This is little worry for a side that has been known to cope exceedingly well when their leaders have been out injured. In fact, the Raptors are 16-2 over the last two seasons when Lowry has missed out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kyle Lowry

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game start?

USA: Sunday, 21st February 2021, 7:00 PM (ET)

India: Monday, 22nd February 2021, 5:30 AM (IST)

Where and how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors?

Fans in America can catch the game live on NBC Sports Philadelphia, as well as on the TSN network. Otherwise, with an NBA League Pass you can stream the game or watch it on playback.