What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 12th l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Friday. The last time the two sides clashed, it was a high-scoring affair. The 76ers came out on top, courtesy of Joel Embiid's 38 points, while Bradley Beal dropped a whopping 60 points for the Wizards.

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers have been able to keep their pole position in the East (25-12), 0.5 games ahead of the fast-approaching Brooklyn Nets (2nd) superteam. The Sixers were impressive in their previous matchup as they beat the Chicago Bulls without their All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have gone 6-4 in their last ten matchups, and are now resting on the 12th spot in the East with a 14-21 record.

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards commence?

USA: March 12th, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: March 13th, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia. International fans can catch the game via the NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will aim to register their third consecutive road victory when they take on the Washington Wizards in their next matchup. The 76ers have one of the best defenses in the league, ranking 3rd in defensive ratings heading into the second half of the season.

On the flip side, the team needs to step up on the offensive end of the hardwood, having the 14th-best offensive ratings in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers could see the return of their superstar center Joel Embiid in Friday night's contest, while Ben Simmons won't be available till Saturday. Both players missed the game against the Chicago Bulls due to the league's strict health and safety protocols. In their absence, Tobias Harris stepped up to the plate as he guided the Philadelphia 76ers to victory behind his 24-point performance.

Washington Wizards - Team News

Russell Westbrook #4 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will hope to bounce back with a win after their disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous outing. 2021 All-Star Bradley Beal had a rough shooting night by his lofty standards, going 1 of 8 beyond the arc while Russell Westbrook produced 20 points and 10 assists en route to their 21st loss of the campaign.

On a brighter note, the Washington Wizards are witnessing a resurgent Davis Bertans, who is generating offense consistently, helping the star duo carry the load on a nightly basis.

The Washington Wizards still have a solid chance of making it to the 2021 playoffs. But they will need to address their defensive woes as the team has been hanging around in the bottom end of the defensive ratings (27th) this season.

Advertisement

Injury update: Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s #WizSixers. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 12, 2021

In the injury report, the Washington Wizards have listed Bradley Beal, who is questionable to hit the floor against the 76ers due to soreness in his left knee. If Beal sits this one out, his backcourt partner and former All-Star Russell Westbrook will have to rally the troops behind him as they attempt to upset the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers at home.