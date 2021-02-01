What channel is Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an enticing showdown in the NBA, as the Phoenix Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks for their second clash of a two-game set on Monday.

In Game 1 of the mini-series on Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton and veteran Chris Paul led their side to a 111-105 win over Dallas. CP3 had the team-high 29 points to go with 12 assists in 35 minutes from the floor. Ayton had a terrific night with a double-double, in which he registered 18 points and a whopping 17 rebounds in 39 minutes from the floor.

After losing three games in a row, the Suns have now bounced back and are on a two-game winning streak. With momentum on their side, the Suns will aim to sweep the Mavericks in their next matchup on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns have played exceptional defense this campaign, conceding 107.5 points per game. Barring any major injury or COVID-19 related issues, the Suns are looking good for a deep playoffs run later in the year.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are losing control of their season and could risk slipping down further in the Western Conference table. They will enter their next game on the back of an embarrassing five-game losing streak - a shocking stat-line for a team that boasts of having a top MVP candidate in their roster.

In their last outing, the Mavericks couldn't hold their nerves in the final stretch of the game. They allowed Phoenix to go on a scoring run that resulted in their defeat. Luka Doncic posted a 29-point game performance but could not help his side in securing a win.

However, the Dallas Mavericks will offer a new look on Monday as they expect Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber to suit up. The big men are expected to help Dallas fare better this time around.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench during the second half of the NBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns will be without their star player Devin Booker again, as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Besides, Cameron Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Monday night's contest.

The Suns have proven to be a resilient side that can manage without their star player and could replicate their strong showing from Saturday night. The team has relied on their floor general, Chris Paul, who has been tearing it up in their recent stretch.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks leave the court after the first half of Game Three of the first round of the playoffs at the AdventHealth Arena

The Dallas Mavericks have no new updates in the injury report ahead of their matchup with the Suns. Long time Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle will have the luxury of using his entire squad to manage player minutes more effectively in this game.

However, another loss at home won't sit right with Mavericks fans around the world, and Dallas will need to pull out all the stops on Monday night to arrest their slump. As mentioned before, the team will see Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber's return for the rematch on Monday night.

At what time will the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game commence?

USA: February 1st, 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 2nd, 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks?

Local coverage of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will be available on Fox Sports Southwest - Dallas and Fox Sports Arizona. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.