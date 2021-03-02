What channel is Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 2nd l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an electric showdown between two top contenders in the West, as the Phoenix Suns take on the LA Lakers in a nationally televised game. Both sides will clash for the first time this campaign in what could be a preview for an enticing playoff series in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The visiting Phoenix Suns have taken the league by storm this season and are entering this contest with a 22-11 record. This run of form has seen them climb to fourth spot in the West.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have shrugged off their recent struggles with two impressive victories ahead of this matchup. With the wins, the Purple and Gold have climbed to the second spot in the West and boast a 24-11 season record.

At what time will the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers match commence?

USA: March 2nd, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: March 3rd, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers match?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers will be televised on the TNT Network and Spectrum SportsNet. International fans can catch the game via the NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Devin Booker and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns will be rolling into the Staples Center with two All-Stars in their lineup. Devin Booker and Chris Paul will lead the charge for the Suns against the LA Lakers.

However, the night may belong to another potential All-Star-caliber talent the Suns possess in Deandre Ayton. With Anthony Davis on the sidelines, Ayton could have a field day in the post area as he aims to take advantage of the Lakers' deficiencies underneath the rim.

The Phoenix Suns' trio are coming off a terrific outing in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Devin Booker sizzled with a career-high 43 points, while Deandre Ayton posted another double-double performance with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul registered 11 points and dished out a whopping 15 assists en route to the Suns' 22nd victory of the campaign.

The Suns have multiple All-Star selections for the first time since 2009-10 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u62xea9Jyh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2021

In the injury report for the Phoenix Suns, the team have listed Dario Saric, who has been listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Monty Williams will have the rest of the cast available to take to the hardwood at the Staples Center tonight.

LA Lakers - Team News

LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, and Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The LA Lakers have been revitalized by Dennis Schroder's return to the fold. The Lakers managed to snap their four-game skid with back-to-back wins ahead of this matchup.

Markieff Morris remains vital to the team's success, especially until Davis makes his full recovery. With both players making strides, the LA Lakers will hope to keep their hot-streak alive with another win tonight.

LeBron James marked his 1,300th regular-season game with an emphatic win over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Lakers' previous outing.

Frank Vogel saw all-round performances from the entire team, with the Lakers witnessing as many as six players scoring in double digits for their 24th win of the season.

Advertisement

Total Team Effort #LakeShow @KingJames: 19 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk@Keefmorris: 13 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast@ACFresh21: 13 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast@kylekuzma: 12 pts, 11 reb

Dennis Schröder: 12 pts, 6 ast@Thortontucker: 11 pts pic.twitter.com/VmMiLXCtKZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2021

In the injury report, the LA Lakers have listed Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma, and Damian Jones as the three players who could be on the sidelines.

All three players are being monitored on a day-to-day basis and could suit up before the game as per the decision(s) made by the coaching staff.

LeBron James finds himself placed in the injury report once again. But there is a high probability that King James will resume his role as one of the starters in this important fixture.

Anthony Davis continues to be on the sidelines as he faces a four-week recovery timetable before he can rejoin the action.