What channel is Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 11th l NBA Season 2020-21

In a blockbuster game in the 2020-21 NBA, the Phoenix Suns will face the Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams were in excellent form before the All-Star break, so an enticing matchup could ensue between two of the Western Conference's best sides.

The Phoenix Suns enter the second half of the season on a high. Finding the consistency many expected of them, the Phoenix Suns have gone 16-3 after a disappointing 8-8 start. They rank inside the league's top-7 sides in both offense and defense, with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker earning call-ups to the All-Star game.

Akin to the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns have shown they have what it takes to break up the dominance of the LA franchises. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are not exactly the team any side wants to return to action against.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have themselves been in fine form, winning their last three and scoring over 120 points in two of these outings. Even without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, the Trail Blazers have been prolific in offense and could be potential outsiders for the playoffs if they have a fully-fit roster.

At what time will the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game commence?

USA: March 11th, 2021; 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 12th, 2021; 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be available locally on NBC Sports Northwest and Fox Sports Arizona. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns were on a 4-game winning run before the midseason break.

The Phoenix Suns, unlike many, have benefitted from consistent line-ups on the floor this season. Their regular five of Paul, Booker, Ayton, Crowder and Bridges has played 27 games together, registering an effective field goal percentage of 56.2%.

The Phoenix Suns have also benefitted from their bench, which has the best +/- rating in the league with 3.3 and scores 35.8 points per night (12th-best in the league this season).

61 of Phoenix's 120 points came from its bench tonight.



"Sheesh."



Abdel Nader, Cameron Payne and #Suns coach Monty Williams discuss the how, why and importance of that production. pic.twitter.com/ptje4vSge7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 5, 2021

Despite replacing the injured Anthony Davis in the All-Star game, Devin Booker was unable to compete because of a sprained left knee. Many felt that the Phoenix Suns shooting guard was robbed of a place initially, despite averaging 24.9 points and 4.4 assists a night.

Booker, however, is likely to return on Thursday night but is listed as doubtful for the game. The Phoenix Suns only other injury concern is Cameron Johnson, who remains unavailable.

Advertisement

Injured: Cameron Payne.

Doubtful: Devin Booker.

Unavailable: None.

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

Enes Kanter has impressed since returning to the Portland Trail Blazers.

One side that has struggled with injuries this season are the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, their grittiness and offensive prowess have propelled them to fifth in a stacked Western Conference and are only three games behind their opponents.

With big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins out injured, Enes Kanter has helped the Portland Trail Blazers remain competitive in the paint.

Kanter is averaging a career-high 11.9 rebounds and an offensive rating of 131. In the Portland Trail Blazers' final game before the break, the Turkish center grabbed a whopping 21 boards and 22 points against the Kings. Come the playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers could have one of the best center rotations in the league.

.@eneskanter deserves an APPRECIATION POST!



🔥🔥 22 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rT0JC1B2P — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 5, 2021

Regular starter CJ McCollum has also been sidelined for a significant part of the season, playing only 13 games prior to a foot injury. The guard is expected back on the 19th of March.

In his absence, Gary Trent Jr. has been a more than capable replacement, averaging 15.2 points per game. Harry Giles III will likely be a late decision for the Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, while Zach Collins is not expected back before April.

Advertisement

Injured: Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, CJ McCollum.

Doubtful: Harry Giles III.

Unavailable: None.