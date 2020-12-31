What Channel is Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

One of the most exciting games on New Year's Eve is the Western Conference matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns. Both the teams feature a star shooting guard and seeing Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker go head-to-head would be a sight to behold.

With the addition of Chris Paul, analysts are saying that the Phoenix Suns would have a surefire shot at the playoffs and even going so far as to say that they would make the top 5 seeds.

Just a friendly reminder that the Phoenix Suns will be top-5 in the Western Conference!!! https://t.co/oHmFWonLFR — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 30, 2020

The Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns might meet in the playoffs hence every regular-season matchup they have is exciting.

Here is everything you need to know before the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz won two of their first three games and are coming off a 1-point victory against the OKC Thunder. The backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell is performing at a high level as they combined for 40 points in their last game with Conley being one assist shy of a triple-double.

The entire Utah Jazz roster has reported healthy and not a single player is even under 'doubtful'. The coaching staff led by Quin Snyder will have the entire team at their disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Phoenix Suns - Team News

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

All attention will fall on young guard, Devin Booker, who carries with him the franchise's hopes of an NBA title. He is leading the team in scoring and his efficiency and shot selection have improved, thanks to Chris Paul. The Phoenix Suns are on top of the Western Conference table right now, having no losses at home and a record of 3-1.

#Suns injury report vs. Pelicans tomorrow night.



Dario Saric (quad) PROBABLE.



Jalen Smith (ankle) and Abdel Nader (concussion protocol) OUT. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 28, 2020

Forward Abdel Nader was ruled out of their previous game against the Pelicans due to a concussion, his status for tonight's match is unknown. Similarly, Jalen Smith is listed under 'day-to-day', he did not play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans and his status for tonight is unknown.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Abdel Nader, Jalen Smith

Suspended: None

At what time will Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz tip-off?

USA: 31st December 2020, 9:00 PM ET

India: 1st January 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game?

USA: Fox Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Local TV), NBA TV (National TV), KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and KZNS / S: KTUB (Radio).

For fans of the NBA watching around the world, they can use the NBA League Pass.

