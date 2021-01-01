What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors enter this game with a 2-2 record. There's plenty of history between the two sides already to make this Western Conference affair a feisty one.

Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry have been in the running for the best shooter's crown. The last time these two players faced off in the 2019 conference finals, Curry proved his worth as the Warriors swept the Blazers. Lillard has taken several leaps since and will be hoping to get one over Curry on this occasion.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers have blown hot and cold across the four games they've played this season. They overcame the LA Lakers with a gritty performance but were then blown away by the LA Clippers with ease. The missed Gary Trent Jr. who is questionable for the game against Golden State Warriors as well with a calf problem.

Damian Lillard himself has struggled to find his feet and is only shooting at 40% from the field. CJ McCollum has led the scoring for the Blazers with 28 points per game on nearly 48% shooting from downtown.

Injured: Nassir Little, Zach Collins

Doubtful: Gary Trent Jr.

Suspended: None

Golden State Warriors Team News

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

After suffering two blowout losses, the Golden State Warriors have been able to bring their campaign back on track with two consecutive wins. Stephen Curry is thriving on the offensive end after all while managing 26.5 points and seven assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is still taking a bit of time but Andrew Wiggins rose to the occasion in the Warriors' last game against the Detroit Pistons. He managed 27 points in that encounter. With Draymond Green expected to return against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors have a lot to look forward to.

Wrapped up the road trip with a Dub in Detroit.@Verizon brings you the Game Rewind ⏪ pic.twitter.com/GP5VZvYg1Y — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 30, 2020

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: Draymond Green

Suspended: None

At what time will Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors commence?

India: 2nd January 2020, 9 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 1st January 2020 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors?

For viewers in the USA, national broadcast of the game will be available on NBA TV. Local coverage of the same will be carried by NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. International viewers can live stream the matchup via the NBA League Pass.

