What Channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night as the NBA rolls into the new year. The Blazers were victorious the last time the teams met, in a 123-98 blasting that left the Warriors reeling.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been carrying the load for the 3-2 Blazers who were firing on all cylinders against the Warriors on Friday.

As for the Warriors, they have to get their act together or risk getting mired at the bottom of the standings. At 2-3, Golden State certainly has more than enough time to catch up to the rest of the league but they have some new pieces who need to get acclimated to their system.

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

Portland Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood will be sidelined for the game after he suffered a strained left quadricep against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Nassir Little is questionable for the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Zach Collins underwent ankle surgery a few days ago and is out indefinitely.

Injured: Rodney Hood, Zach Collins

Doubtful: Nassir Little

Suspended: None

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Down 5 with 2 minutes to go, Stephen Curry did this to Coby White pic.twitter.com/5BtpMXEiZC — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 29, 2020

Both Marquese Chriss and Klay Thompson are out for the season for different reasons. Chriss underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula on Thursday. Thompson had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon before the season started.

Alen Smailagic will undergo surgery to address a torn right meniscus.

Injured: Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors commence?

USA: 3rd January 2020, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 4th January 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors?

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors matchup will be televised on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area & California and NBC Sports Northwest. International viewers can catch the game live on NBA League Pass.

