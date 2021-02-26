What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 26 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers will try to stop their losing streaks when they go head-to-head on Friday at the Staples Center. The Trail Blazers have now lost three straight contests after a six-game winning streak. On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers lost 111-106 to the Denver Nuggets despite Damian Lillard’s 25-point, 13-assist performance. Carmelo Anthony also chipped in with 24 points for Portland.

The defending champions LA Lakers have lost their swagger. They are now on a four-game losing streak. A big reason is the absence of Anthony Davis over the stretch of games. In their last game, an embarrassing 114-89 loss to the Utah Jazz, LeBron James scored only 19 points while Montrezl Harrell had 16.

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

The Portland Trail Blazers have a number of players on the injury list.

C.J. McCollum (fractured left foot) is still sidelined and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. He traveled with the team on their road trip, however, he is nowhere close to returning to action.

Jusuf Nurkic (fractured right wrist) has been ruled out of the LA Lakers game. He will also be re-evaluated on Tuesday to determine his progress.

Harry Giles III (calf strain) is also unavailable for Friday’s matchup against the LA Lakers. Portland have not provided a timetable for his return.

Zach Collins (left ankle) is still rehabilitating. There is no expected return date or update on his progress.

Injured: C.J. McCollum, Harry Giles III, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers falls to the floor against the Denver Nuggets. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images.

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers have several players on their injury report.

LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is probable to appear in the Portland Trail Blazers game. Although he is on the injury report, he hasn’t missed a single game since he was first placed on the list prior to the second game of the season.

The @Lakers really miss Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder because they affect the game on both ends of the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 22, 2021

Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is probable to play on Friday against the Blazers. He missed the LA Lakers’ last four games but should be ready to return to the court after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Markieff Morris (right ankle sprain) is also probable to play against the Portland Trail Blazers. Expect him to be in uniform on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma (back strain) is listed as probable for the Portland Trail Blazers game. There is very little chance that he will miss the matchup so don’t be surprised to see him suit up.

Anthony Davis (calf strain/Achilles tendinosis) is expected to miss four weeks with his injuries. He will likely miss the start of the second half of the season and beyond.

Injured: Anthony Davis

Doubtful: LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Markieff Morris,Kyle Kuzma

Unavailable: None

At what time will Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers game start?

USA: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Friday, 26th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers?

The Portland Trail Blazers-LA Lakers game will be broadcasted nationally by ESPN and locally by NBC Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet. International audiences can watch the game live via NBA League Pass.

