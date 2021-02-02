What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In an intriguing 2020-21 NBA action, the Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at the Capital One Arena.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had an up-and-down campaign. After surging in the Western Conference table, the Portland Trail Blazers have struggled with their player rotations.

In this regard, the absence of CJ McCollum, who was leading the team in scoring before going out with a wrist injury, has hit the team hard. The Portland Trail Blazers have missed his production from the floor and need one of their role players to step up and generate offense consistently.

Damian Lillard has picked up the slack in offense but has not received much help from the rest of the cast. He will have his hands full in the backcourt against the Washington Wizards, as the likes of Westbrook and Beal are coming in hot after an epic performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Portland Trail Blazers will need to bring their 'A' game to the fore or risk losing back-to-back games.

Career-high in scoring (14) & triples (3) for @2ez_nassie tonight pic.twitter.com/tAEWoc48nR — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are coming off their best showing of the season in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Emotions ran high for the nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook when he faced off against his former teammate Kevin Durant. However, Westbrook inspired his side to a 149-146 victory.

He sunk the long-range dagger that swayed the game in the Washington Wizards' favor. Bradley Beal also had an incredible outing, registering 37 points in 38 minutes from the floor.

The finish of Nets/Wizards was WILD 😳



Catch the re-air of last night's game at 5:30pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/RY1ooj1Ear — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

En route their fourth win of the season, the Washington Wizards had six players scoring in double digits.

Despite their struggles this season, the Washington Wizards have managed to defeat the Brooklyn Nets super team twice this campaign. Beal and Westbrook could potentially turn things for the franchise with a stellar show against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

Gary Trent Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum will continue to be on the sidelines as they recover from injury.

Derrick Jones Jr. remains questionable for a return against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Portland Trail Blazers will need help for their floor general Damian Lillard or risk falling below the top eight teams in a stacked Western Conference. Moreover, veteran Carmelo Anthony, who can heat from the floor, especially in isolation plays, would also have to come to the fore.

Washington Wizards - Team News

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

Raul Neto is recovering from a groin injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Scott Brooks's men are at a crucial point in their campaign. There is an ample number of games left to be played this season, and the Washington Wizards have two star-caliber players who can get the job done on a nightly basis.

If the rest of the cast can come in with the same energy as they did against the Nets, the slumping Washington Wizards could be on their way up. However, they will have their task cut out against the surging Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

At what time will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards game commence?

USA: February 2nd, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 3rd, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards?

Local coverage of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards will be available on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.