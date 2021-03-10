What channel is San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 10th l NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs travel to the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first NBA match since the All-Star weekend.

Both teams played the Oklahoma City Thunder in their respective last outings in the competition.

The San Antonio Spurs, who were missing key players due to injury, came up short in a 102-107 loss despite a 20-point performance from DeMar DeRozan and a double-double from Trey Lyles. The San Antonio Spurs have impressed in recent weeks, though, as they have had multiple first-team players returning to their lineup.

Luka Doncic snaps for a career-high 46 PTS on the Pels 🚨



46 PTS

8 REBS

12 AST pic.twitter.com/tZ7MoS4dmB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks pulled up their socks before the All-Star game and will look to continue from where they left off. They have been better defensively in recent games. In Luka Doncic, they have a bonafide 2021 NBA MVP favorite who has consistently put in some incredible numbers this campaign.

Kristaps Porzingis, who has been their second-best player, is currently averaging over 20 points per game. He had missed out on quite a few matches through injury.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently eighth in the Western Conference after making an 18-16 start to their campaign.

The San Antonio Spurs have been unlucky with injuries in recent games.

At what time will the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game start?

Advertisement

USA - Wednesday, March 10, 2021; 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

India - Thursday, March 11, 2021; 7:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest network. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

San Antonio Spurs Team News

The San Antonio Spurs look set for another playoff run. Despite missing multiple players in recent weeks, they have fared well.

Now with Marcus Aldridge expected to return to the starting lineup alongside Derrick White, the San Antonio Spurs will look to continue their good start to the season.

The Spurs are 18-13, 5th in the West.



DeRozan: career-high 7.3 APG

Dejounte: averaging 16/7/5

Patty: 45/40/90% off the bench



Death, taxes… you know. pic.twitter.com/ykc3AuNvXb — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2021

Devin Vassell and Rudy Gay, who have missed a few games due to the league's health and safety protocols, should be fit to feature in this game.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan has come up clutch in a few games and is averaging around 20 points per game, with Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson supporting him well. From the bench, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills have been standout performers.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks have an almost full roster for their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled with injuries this season. So, they will be happy to be able to count on all their major stars in their first game after the All-Star break. 21-year old Nate Hinton is the only doubtful player for the game, though.

Luka Doncic has been a triple double machine, with 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists per game. He is a strong MVP contender this season. Doncic has been well supported by the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. The latter has started only 17 matches but is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gay’s return is expected to strengthen them further as the Dallas Mavericks look to turn their mixed fortunes around.