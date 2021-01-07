What Channel is San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs have revenge on their minds when they face the LA Lakers on Thursday in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Lakers are targeting their fifth consecutive victory at the expense of the Spurs, who lost twice to LA last week in San Antonio.

After a win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, the Spurs will want to carry what little momentum they have from that game as they hope to start a winning streak of their own.

San Antonio Spurs: Team News

Derrick White’s fractured left toe won’t be fully healed in time for the LA Lakers game. He is out indefinitely which means the San Antonio Spurs won’t have a timetable for his return for now.

Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021

“This is bad, bad luck for Derrick White and for our team,” San Antonio Spurs head coach Popovich said during his pregame press conference last Sunday. “He actually sprained the same toe that he injured after he rehabbed and came back. So we’re going to get it looked at tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Quinndary Weatherspoon, who has been sidelined since undergoing left knee surgery in the summer, has been ruled out of Thursday’s game as well.

LA Lakers: Team News

As has been the case since the LA Lakers’ opening night game against the LA Clippers, LeBron James will remain on the team’s injury report due to a sore ankle. The 4-time MVP will be joined on the injury list by fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, who is nursing a groin injury.

Both players are listed as day-to-day but are will likely be available to play.

Frank Vogel said he thinks Alex Caruso will be available for the Lakers when they return from this road trip.



“We’re hopeful to have him available for our next game." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 5, 2021

Alex Caruso didn’t join the team on their four-game road trip but the Lakers are hopeful that he’ll return to the lineup in time for the Spurs game. Caruso spent some time away from the team due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (mild ankle sprain) is still questionable to play on Thursday despite being cleared for practice on Monday. Frank Vogel and his coaching staff may yet activate Caldwell-Pope tonight.

At what time will San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers commence?

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

USA: 7th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 8th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers?

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers matchup will be shown locally via FOX Sports Southwest and Spectrum Sportsnet. For international viewers, the game will be available to stream live via NBA League Pass.

