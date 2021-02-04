What channel is Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Utah Jazz will embark on a three-game road trip on Thursday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their first clash of this campaign, the Jazz surged past the Hawks in a 116-92 victory, powered by a spectacular 26-point performance by Donovan Mitchell.

The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young struggled mightily on the night as he was restricted to 4 points, one of his lowest scores since entering the league in 2018.

The soaring Utah Jazz will enter this contest having won 12 of their last 13 games. They will aim to keep their top position in the West with another win against the Atlanta Hawks.

After dropping one to the resurgent Denver Nuggets, the Jazz bounced back with a resounding 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons in their last matchup. As a result, they have the best record in the NBA ahead of Thursday night's game.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 122-116 on Wednesday. They have dropped their last two games and have fallen below .500 in the process.

On a brighter note, the Hawks could potentially see De'Andre Hunter return to the fold before their next outing. The team could use Hunter's scoring abilities in their matchup with the Jazz on Thursday.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz don't have any new injury updates ahead of Thursday night's contest with the Atlanta Hawks.

Coach Quin Snyder will have the luxury of using the entire roster for player rotations, which is a good sign for the team.

Congratulations to Coach Quin Snyder on winning Coach of the Month honors in the Western Conference for December/January.



Well deserved 🖤https://t.co/qjdybDHJao pic.twitter.com/itSSxbqowS — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2021

Snyder has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for the period of December and January.

As things stand now, he and the Utah Jazz are looking primed for one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Washington Wizards during the first half at the Capital One Arena

The Atlanta Hawks are awaiting the return of one of their top scorers this season, De'Andre Hunter. The team has suffered without Hunter and shooting guard Bogdon Bogdanovic, who is also sidelined.

The Hawks will be hungry to take back control of their season. Watch out for the matchup between Trae Young-Clint Capela and Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert in what could be a fiercely competitive matchup.

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks game commence?

USA: February 4th, 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 5th, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks will be televised locally on Fox Sports Southeast and AT&T SportsNet (RM). International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.