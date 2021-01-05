What channel is Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the red hot Utah Jazz take on the Brooklyn Nets for the first time in the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The Nets are coming in with back to back losses, their lastest of which came against the Washington Wizards 123-122. As a result, they have dropped to the 10th position in the East.

There's more bad news for Nets fans as their leading scorer, Kevin Durant, will be sitting this one out due to the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols. On the bright side, the Nets are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league right now.

The Utah Jazz enter this contest with a two-game winning streak that has tied them for the second-best record in the West. The Jazz are being led by Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, who are averaging 20 points per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic has the hot hand coming into this game as he dropped 28 points in 27 minutes in their last outing against the Spurs 130-109.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant has been firing on all cylinders this season, but he won't be suiting up for this matchup. Durant will probably miss out on more games as he will be quarantined for seven days.

The Nets had already suffered a substantial loss when Spencer Dinwiddie went out with an injury earlier. All eyes will now be on their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving as he rallies the team behind him for this game night.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah:



Durant (health and safety protocols) - OUT



Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) - OUT



Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Injured: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Durant (Covid 19 health and safety protocols)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Utah Jazz - Team News

The Utah Jazz have been tearing it up this season. As a result, they have climbed into the top 5 teams in the league after two weeks of NBA action so far.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have set their differences aside and are playing with purpose this season. Watch out for the Jazz to come in with high energy to start this one, as they endeavor to take advantage of a short-handed Nets lineup.

Derrick Favours is facing issues with a sore right knee and could be a pre-game decision for the Jazz for their Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Injured: Derrick Favours (Day-to-day)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets commence?

USA: 5th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 6th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets matchup will be televised on NBA TV and locally on Yes Network and AT&T SportsNet. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.