What channel is Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 14th l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Chase Center on Sunday.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the second half of their campaigns, as the Utah Jazz returned to winning ways, while the Golden State Warriors slumped to their fourth loss on the bounce.

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game commence?

USA: March 14th, 2021; 4:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 15th, 2021; 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors?

The match between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors can be viewed locally on the NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain as well as on NBA TV. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz won their last game 114-99 against the Houston Rockets. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on the night, while five other players scored in double digits as well.

Don with 20 points or more for the 28th time this season 🕷#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/GuQpxB38RY — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2021

The Utah Jazz have struggled off late after their scintillating start to the season, winning just two of their last five games. They will look to produce an authoritative performance when they take on the Golden State Warriors next. They are still first in the Western Conference, though, and also possess the best overall record (28-9) in the league this season.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, endured a 104-130 rout by the LA Clippers in their last game. Talisman Steph Curry had an off night, producing only 14 points. He couldn't find his range from the three-point line too and went 1-8 from beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors had a great chance to start the second half of the campaign by getting back to winning ways but couldn't do so. The match against the Utah Jazz won't be easy, though, and they will need their star players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green to make a difference.

Utah Jazz Team - News

The Utah Jazz will have all their key players available when they take on the Golden State Warriors. As per their injury report, Udoka Azubuike is ruled out due to an ankle problem, while Trent Forrest is listed as 'day-to-day' due to illness. Both the role players missed the game against the Rockets.

However, it shouldn't be much of a problem for the Utah Jazz, as these two players have played very few minutes this season.

The Jazz will need their star players to step up in this game, as the Golden State Warriors do have the potential to hurt them.

Injured - Udoka Azubuike.

Doubtful - Trent Forrest.

Suspended - None.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

The Golden State Warriors were troubled by injuries in the first half of the season and were shorthanded on multiple occasions. However, with almost all their key players available now, they will be eager to get back into playoff reckoning.

The Golden State Warriors have reported no new injuries. The likes of Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are the only two players injured and ruled out for the season, though.

Injured - Klay Thompson, Marquesse Chris.

Doubtful - None.

Suspended - None.