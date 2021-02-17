What channel is Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 17th l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing matchup on Wednesday between two top NBA Western Conference teams, the LA Clippers host the Utah Jazz at Staples Center to kick-off a two-game mini-series. The LA Clippers enter this game on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue that good run of form.

Meanwhile, no team can compete with the Utah Jazz when it comes to winning streaks, as they have won their last eight games in a row. This is the second time these two teams are meeting this season. The first encounter saw the Utah Jazz emerge victorious behind a 33-point performance by Mike Conley.

LA Clippers - Team News

Kawhi Leonard warms up for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are looking good right now. They have a 21-8 record and are third in the Western Conference. The bench is showing high levels of production, their defense is better than ever and their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continues to impress with MVP caliber numbers.

The LA Clippers beat the Miami Heat on Monday, despite being without four of their five starters, and dropped 125 points in regulation.

The Clippers took down the Miami Heat without Paul George, Kawhi, Patrick Beverley, and Batum. Miami was without Dragic.



Clippers put up 125 points on them pic.twitter.com/MkcTsPCvvU — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 16, 2021

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for the game against the Utah Jazz due to a lower leg injury, while Nicolas Batum is ruled out due to a concussion. Paul George continues to miss games due to a toe issue and bench guard Jay Scrubb is possibly out for the foreseeable future as he recuperates from a foot injury.

Injured: Jay Scrubb, Nicolas Batum, Paul George

Advertisement

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard

Unavailable: None

Utah Jazz - Team News

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert guards Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

The Utah Jazz are red hot this season. The star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has led the team to the best record in the NBA. The Jazz's high-volume three-point shooting and constant ball movement are terrorizing defenders, as is their lockdown defense. Multiple players are averaging double-digit points and the whole team is functioning like a cohesive unit.

The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA and have won 19 of their last 20 games. 🔥🔥



This team is for real. pic.twitter.com/tWxFilIVRC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2021

The Utah Jazz roster is largely healthy, although starting point guard Mike Conley is reported questionable for the game due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mike Conley

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

At what time will Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers tip-off?

USA: February 17, 2021, 10 PM ET.

India: February 18, 2021, 8:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio at AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW and KZNS / S: KTUB to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21