What Channel is Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz are set to visit the Chesapeake Energy Arena to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for their 2020-21 NBA season home opener. The Thunder won their previous game against the Charlotte Hornets after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a clutch game-winning jump shot.
The Utah Jazz are coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves but won their game against the Portland Trail Blazers by a whopping 20 points. They are favored over the Thunder and will be looking to get another victory here.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder game tonight.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Team News
The Oklahoma City Thunder are undergoing a rebuild right now. Not much is expected from the Thunder roster as the front office dismantled most of the team for future draft picks. This is just the second game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as their original season opener against the Houston Rockets was cancelled.
Forward Trevor Ariza is out indefinitely citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, guard Ty Jerome is listed as "day-to-day" and did not play against the Charlotte Hornets as well.
Injured: None
Unavailable: Trevor Ariza
Doubtful: Ty Jerome
Suspended: None
Utah Jazz - Team News
The Utah Jazz is coming off a nightmarish game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the final score difference was just 5 points, it doesn't do justice to how dominant the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had a 17-point lead at one point, were.
Despite being out-rebounded by 23, the Minnesota Timberwolves forced turnovers and made efficient shots. The Utah Jazz will need to let bygones be bygones and focus on the game ahead.
Their head coach Quin Snyder will have the entire roster at his disposal for the game as no player has been reported injured or even doubtful.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time will Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder tip-off?
USA: 28th December 2020, 8:00 PM ET
India: 29th December 2020, 6:30 AM IST
Where and How to watch the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder game?
USA: Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Local TV), WWLS/WKY and KZNS / S: KTUB (Radio).
For fans of the NBA watching around the world, they can use the NBA League Pass.
