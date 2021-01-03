What Channel is Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards travel to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets after registering their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets have had the better start, but are still searching for momentum coming into the game after an 18-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Washington Wizards’ only win came in the absence of Russell Westbrook who will be keen to go up against former teammate Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal has been in fine scoring form as the Wizards come up against a star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Russell Westbrook is expected to return for the Washington Wizards against the Brooklyn Nets

Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are expected to start, as the Brooklyn Nets will want to go a consistent run of results. Both teams have almost full-strength rosters to choose from and are in need of a win.

Washington Wizards: Team News

The most notable injury-related news is in the form of Russell Westbrook, who sat out of the Washington Wizards’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Westbrook's individual play has been brilliant and he has already registered triple-doubles in every game that he has played in thus far.

Another 30-point game from Bradley Beal in the win!



Another 30-point game from Bradley Beal in the win!

Bradley Beal, Deni Advija and Rui Hachimura are all expected to provide support while Thomas Bryant will continue at the Center.

Overall, the Washington Wizards have a full-strength roster and will be looking to get their playoff bid on track by going on a run of victories.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brooklyn Nets: Team News

With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving expected to start, there are not a lot of teams in the NBA that can compete with the Brooklyn Nets on paper.

They have a couple of injuries in the form of Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton, but have enough firepower to post a victory.

Can the Washington Wizards handle KD and Irving?

DeAndre Jordan will start at Center while Joe Harris and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot are also expected to feature in the starting five. Moreover, Brooklyn Nets have in-form players coming in from the bench to provide support to their lethal duo.

If all goes to plan, KD and Irving will lead the Brooklyn Nets to their fourth victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Injured: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets commence?

USA: 3rd January 2020, 6 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 4th January 2021, 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets matchup will be televised on NBA TV and locally on Yes Network and NBC Sports Washington. International viewers can catch the game live on NBA League Pass.