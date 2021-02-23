What channel is Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip on the West Coast as they take on LA Clippers next at Staples Center. The Wizards beat the Lakers in an NBA matchup last night and will be looking to extend their win streak to six wins.

The Washington Wizards have been on a formidable run after a poor start to the season, defeating several top teams across both conferences en route to their 5-game winning run. Apart from the Lakers, it was the Celtics, the Nuggets and the Trail Blazers who also suffered defeats against the Wizards.

The @WashWizards have won five straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FyCaDliqDS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 23, 2021

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have been in decent form and have won 5 of their last seven matches. They faced two of the most in-form teams in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz during that stretch. While they managed to beat the Jazz once in their mini-series, they almost beat the Nets in their last game and were edged out 112-108 in a close encounter that went down to the wire.

The likes of Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Davis Bertans have been phenomenal for the Washington Wizards in their recent games. The rest of the players have been putting up solid performances as well, helping the likes of Beal and Westbrook play more freely. Head coach Scott Brooks will be hoping his side can click against the LA Clippers as they continue to revive their season.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers, who were injury-riddled during their 5-2 run in the last seven games, have a full-strength lineup available now. Star duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both returned to the lineup in the win against the Utah Jazz and were responsible for taking the Nets game down to the wire as well.

29 points for Kawhi power the @LAClippers at Staples Center. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p225nl7dbu — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

Washington Wizards - Team news

Thomas Bryant #13 has been ruled out for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are dealing with two long-term injuries at the moment. Ish Smith will reportedly miss the next 6-8 weeks after being diagnosed with a proximal injury to his right quadriceps. Thomas Bryant is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

Injured: Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Clippers - Team News

Bench players Daniel Oturu and Jay Scrubb (foot) are the only players ruled out for the LA Clippers. There is no timetable available for their return as of now.

Injured: Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Wizards vs. Clippers game start?

USA: Tuesday, 23rd February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Wizards vs. Clippers

The Washington Wizards and LA Clippers game will be televised locally by Fox Sports Prime Tic and NBC Sports Washington. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.