What channel is Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream – 22nd February | NBA Season 2020-2021

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers are on a 2-game losing streak and take on a Washington Wizards side that has recently found form. Russell Westbrook has produced a triple-double in each of his last three outings while Bradley Beal has been a constant revelation throughout the 2020-21 NBA season thus far.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple injuries, and have especially struggled to contain oppositions in the absence of Anthony Davis. Additionally, LeBron James is playing through an ankle injury and was not at his best in the Lakers’ last game against the Miami Heat.

Fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/vokffMPsOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2021

The Washington Wizards finally look to have sputtered to life and have a difficult run of fixtures over the next few days. They will be looking at their chances of pulling off a huge upset with optimism and are in dire need of a sustained run of victories.

Washington Wizards Team News

The Washington Wizards are missing the services of Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant, and have seen aided by some crucial performances from Rui Hachimura. Davis Bertans has been crucial off the bench, although Bradley Beal’s performances have been the one constant highlight for the Washington Wizards this season.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in action for the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook looks close to his best, and produced a hugely impressive triple double the last time around, with 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Their two main stars will have to again be at their best to pull off a victory. Bradley Beal has evolved into one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA and will require quite a bit of stopping, especially with the players the LA Lakers are missing.

Injured: Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

LA Lakers Team News

In addition to Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder is also confirmed to sit out of the Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards. LeBron James is suffering from an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful to start, along with Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris, although all three are expected to feature.

Congrats to @KingJames on becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone! pic.twitter.com/F1JnPHq5se — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021

LeBron James has not been in the best of form and will be expected to lead his side to an important victory. Kuzma has been crucial in the absence of multiple starters, while Montrezl Harrell will also be expected to step up.

Injured: Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma

The LA Lakers have struggled in the absence of Anthony Davis.

At what time will the Wizards vs Lakers game start?

USA: Wednesday, 22nd February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 23rd February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Wizards vs Lakers?

The Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Washington and Spectrum Sportsnet. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.