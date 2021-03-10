What channel is Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 10th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup tonight, the Washington Wizards lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. The clash will be the first match of the second half of the season.

The Washington Wizards are the more in-form team at the moment and have registered eight wins in their previous eleven outings. The Memphis Grizzlies' form has been indifferent, meanwhile, and they have registered just five wins in their last ten outings.

The Washington Wizards rallied back to beat the mighty LA Clippers 119-117 in their last match before the All-Star break. Bradley Beal (33 points) and Russell Westbrook (27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds) led the charge for Scott Brooks' side.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, suffered a 111-112 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks in a closely contested game. Ja Morant continued his sizzling form and registered 35 points, while Dillon Brooks added 23 points as well.

The two teams faced off earlier this month as the Memphis Grizzlies claimed a 125-113 win over the Washington Wizards. Seven players scored in double digits for Taylor Jenkins' side, while Ja Morant ended the night with a game-high 35-point performance.

The Washington Wizards will be hoping they can avenge that defeat when they travel to the FedExForum tonight.

At what time will the Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies game start?

USA - Wednesday, March 10th, 2021; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Thursday, March 11th, 2021; 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?

The matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies will be televised locally on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Washington. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Washington Wizards Team News

Thomas Bryant #13 of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have two players ruled out due to injuries. Ish Smith suffered a proximal injury to his right quadriceps and will be out for 6-8 weeks. Thomas Bryant is the other player who has been ruled out with an ACL injury and will be out for a long time.

Injured - Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Grayson Allen #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grayson Allen and Jarren Jackson are the two players ruled out with injuries for the Memphis Grizzlies at the moment.

Injured - Grayson Allen, Jarren Jackson

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None