What is Charles Barkley's net worth as of 2023? Taking a closer look

Since retiring from the NBA, Charles Barkley has become one of the world's most recognizable and beloved analysts. Barkley, part of the TNT broadcast crew, has had countless viral moments, along with an unbeatable on-air presence alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.

However, Barkley didn't need to become an analyst. During his playing career, the former All-Star forward amassed $40.6 million in career earnings. It would appear that his move onto TV has only served to increase Charles Barkley's net worth, though.

As of January 2023, the Hall of Fame forward is reported to boast a net worth of $60 million. Barkley has likely amassed his impressive wealth through smart decisions and investments during his playing days, brand partnerships, and his role on TNT - which is often seen as some of the best basketball coverage available.

During his playing career, Barkley was a force. In 1073 regular-season games, he averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from three.

Unfortunately, Barkley never won an NBA championship, despite making 123 post-season appearances. However, that hasn't stopped the once-dominant basketball player from becoming a winner off the court.

Charles Barkley is a philanthropist

In December 2022, Charles Barkley appeared on an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," where he revealed how he wants to use his wealth to help as many people' as he 'possibly can.

"I'm (expletive) 60 in a couple of months, which is crazy. All this (expletive) money is crazy. I'm gonna use the rest of my life to bless as many people as I possibly can."

Barkley's comments came after a pledge to donate $1 million to Jackson State University following the departure of Deion Sanders.

"They're probably gonna take a little hit with him leaving, so I want to show them some love because, man, what he accomplished there was pretty extraordinary.

"John has been a great mentor, a great friend, and a great business partner," Barkley said. "I was ready to do another HBCU, and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, 'Why not there?'"

Barkley has been known to make generous donations to HBCUs in recent years, having also donated $1 million to Spelman College, which is located in Atlanta.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are 'tight'

Ernie Johnson has spent over a decade sharing a recording studio with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal - two players who appeared to be enemies before becoming good friends after their playing careers.

According to Johnson, who was speaking on an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Barkley and O'Neal are close.

“Folks need to understand that these guys are so tight,” Johnson said. "They actually are great friends. The guys love each other. Sure, it gets heated sometimes, and when you're trying to decide or defend your point, yeah, it gets a little heated. But I've never thought, ‘Uh-oh, this is out of control.’”

Hopefully, we continue to see Charles Barkley on our television screens for years to come.

