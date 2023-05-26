What is Chris Andersen doing now? Exploring the post-retirement life of Miami Heat veteran

Chris Andersen, aka “Birdman,” made his name as the flashy tattooed tough guy on the Miami Heat's championship teams during the early 2010s. He was easy to spot on the floor with his wild hair and colorful ink. Andersen played alongside LeBron James during their 2013 championship run in Miami.

Andersen is no longer playing basketball. The 44-year-old was last seen on a basketball court while playing in the BIG3 league. The BIG3 league was started by rapper Ice Cube as a 3-on-3 basketball league in the United States. Many retired NBA players have played in the league. Andersen won a championship in the 2018 season of the league.

Not much is known of Andersen’s current whereabouts. He has no official social media.

Andersen played on five different teams in 16 NBA seasons. His last came in 2016-17 when he appeared in 12 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers before being waived.

His career-high season came in 2004-05 when he scored 7.7 points per game with the New Orleans Hornets.

Andersen’s involvement in catfish scandal

Andersen was also a part of a wild catfishing scandal. The story was documented on the MTV show “Catfish.” Andersen and model Paris Dunn were duped by a young woman in Canada.

The Canadian woman set up fake accounts for both parties and began messaging the real people from the fake accounts. She eventually coordinated a meeting between the two even though the two had never actually spoken to each other. They were simply conversing with the fake accounts set up by the woman.

The two spent a weekend together. However, Dunn was 17 at the time. Later, the Canadian woman sent threats to Dunn. Dunn alerted authorities, and her mother threatened to sue Andersen.

Andersen’s lawyer discovered that Dunn lied about her age and paid Dunn’s mother to not go public. This occurred while Andersen was playing for the Denver Nuggets. Colorado police got involved and searched Andersen’s home after obtaining a warrant. Andersen possessed nude photos of Dunn, sent by way of the catfishing Canadian. Andersen’s computers were seized.

Authorities then discovered the IP address belonging to the woman in a small town of Canada and revealed her fraudulent scheme. She was also catfishing nine other people at the time and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Andersen and Dunn were cleared of any charges.

