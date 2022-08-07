“What if he comes to training a camp and got a ‘back injury’” - Chris Broussard believes Kevin Durant will have to be traded if he makes the situation ugly like Ben Simmons and James Harden

There is still uncertainty regarding Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Sports analyst Chris Broussard strongly suggests that the Nets should consider trading him regardless if he makes the situation ugly.

Several players in league history have forced their way off of teams. While that is not encouraged, some of the players have had their way.

Since Durant requested a trade, the Nets have not found any team willing to meet their demands. KD will reportedly meet with the Nets management to discuss how to proceed.

The panel of "The Odd Couple" discussed the Durant saga. With news of KD meeting with the front office, Broussard believes the two-time NBA champ should rescind his trade request and run it back with the team.

"If I trade with Boston, I better not be getting equal value. I better be getting more than equal value. So, what I think Kevin Durant should do is he should go in there and talk to the owner Joe Tsai, and say, 'Look, let's run it back. Forget the trade request. Y'all tried, I appreciate you. You trying.'

"The only places he could go with a better chance of winning the championship would be like Golden State or Boston if it was an equal deal. Like if it was say, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and draft picks. Outside of those, the best place is Brooklyn."

After analyzing why it is a bad idea to return to the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, he continued:

"I do think if he makes it ugly, like if he sits out. It gets ugly at that point.

"What if he comes to training camp and got a "back injury?" That's where I say, like, if he makes it so ugly, right? A la James Harden, a la Ben Simmons, a la Anthony Davis, or if I get blown away by a deal. Those are situations where you might have to trade him. But I don't know that Kevin Durant would do that. Most people feel like, including me, that he won't."

Shannon Sharpe believes teams are reluctant to give up their youngsters for Kevin Durant

The consensus is that the Nets' asking price for Durant is too much. Brooklyn wants several picks, including All-Star caliber players.

However, Shannon Sharpe believes they have not found a trade partner because teams do not want to disrupt their lineup. He also thinks teams do not want to facilitate the move because of how many years he has left on his contract.

"I believe that teams don't want to help Kevin Durant force his way out. We understand one year, when you tell the team, 'I'm not gonna resign. Let's go ahead and try to move me.' But Skip, at the beginning of a four-year contract, they're looking at it like this is a bridge too far."

Durant is entering the first year of his four-year $194 million contract. He has spent the last three years in Brooklyn, and they have never gone past the second round.

