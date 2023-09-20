What is Deandre Ayton's nationality? Looking at cultural roots & ethnicity of Suns' star center

Deandre Ayton hails from the Bahamas and is presently a key member of the Phoenix Suns roster. Ayton's cultural background is a blend of Nigerian through his father and Jamaican and Bahamian through his mother. His family relocated from the Bahamas to San Diego, California, to facilitate Ayton's pursuit of high school basketball.

Ayton spent most of his life living in the USA, hopping from California to Arizona to chase his NBA dreams. Ultimately, his hard work paid off as he became the top prospect in 2018 and was drafted first by the Phoenix Suns that same year.

While Ayton spent most of his time playing basketball in the U.S., it was clear that he never forgot his roots. Ayton proudly donned The Bahamas jersey in the 2016 Centrobasket, a FIBA Americas regional championship encompassing Central America and the Caribbean. During the tournament, he showcased his exceptional skills, leading all players with an impressive 11.1 rebounds per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Remarkably, at just 18 years old, Ayton also contributed an average of 16.0 points and 3.5 blocks per game. Fast forward seven years to 2023, the Suns' big man once again represented The Bahamas, this time in the 2024 Olympics Pre-Qualifying Tournament, reinforcing his commitment to his national team.

The Deandre Ayton problem in Phoenix

Deandre Ayton

According to Sports Illustrated, the Phoenix Suns are growing tired of Deandre Ayton. A few months ago, Ayton found himself in the spotlight, but not for the reasons you may think.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Ayton's performance lacked the intensity and passion expected of a player of his caliber. This was particularly evident in the second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, where he struggled to contain Nikola Jokic.

Despite averaging 18.0 ppg in the regular season, Ayton's scoring dipped to just 13.4 ppg in the playoffs, and he often found himself benched during critical moments in favor of other players.

However, it's not just Ayton's on-court performance that has raised concerns. His demeanor and attitude have also come into question. On occasion, Ayton has appeared disconnected from the team when things didn't go his way.

The relationship between Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams has been tumultuous, to say the least.

During Game 7 in the second round of the 2022 playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, Ayton was benched due to "internal" reasons, and there have been visible disagreements between the two, including a heated exchange during a timeout in December. Some even speculate that Ayton may have played a role in Williams' eventual departure from the Suns.

Given these circumstances, it might be time for both the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton to consider parting ways. The Suns could benefit from a more dependable center who aligns better with their playing style, while Ayton may find a fresh start elsewhere to rejuvenate his career.