What is Dennis Schröder's contract's breakdown? Everything we know about his deal with Boston Celtics

Earlier today, Dennis Schröder officially completed his move to the Boston Celtics after failing to agree on a contract extension with the LA Lakers. Despite constant rumors that the LA Lakers were looking to trade Schröder away, the franchise reportedly offered him a $84 million, five-year contract extension, which he rejected in favor of entering free agency.

Schröder was reportedly looking for a bigger role on the team and wanted a +$100 million contract. Regardless, after being locked in negotiations with the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, Dennis Schröder has now agreed to a 1-year contract with the Celtics. The contract pales in comparison to the extension offered to him by the LA Lakers.

Dennis Schröder appeared excited about joining the Boston Celtics and posted the above Instagram post once the move was finalized. The 27-year-old produced 15.4 points and 5.8 assists whilst shooting at slightly over 48% last season. His overall shooting efficiency went down from over 51% whilst also seeing a reduction of more than 3 ppg overall.

As a result, the $84 million contract extension that he was offered appears to be the best offer that he could've gotten in the last few weeks. After being headlocked in negotiations with teams that did not want to offer him a long-term deal, Dennis Schröder agreed to a $5.9 million one-year contract.

Schröder was reportedly looking for the full midlevel exception of $9.5 million, something the Boston Celtics were simply not interested in offering. For the start of the upcoming season, Jaylen Brown is expected to move to the frontcourt for the Celtics with Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder starting at the Guard positions.

After rejecting the $84 million offer, Schröder was confident of getting better terms elsewhere, with a potential sign-and-trade deal also reportedly discussed. Regardless, the eventual one-year $5.9 million deal is nowhere near his demands but gives him a chance to play for better terms for next year.

The Boston Celtics had an underwhelming 2020-21 NBA season after being tipped to emerge as championship contenders. They will be looking to play up to their potential in the upcoming season.

