Dennis Schroder plays for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and is also the captain of the German national Basketball team. Schroder has played for four teams across nine years in the NBA. Schroder was born on 15 September 1993 in Braunschweig, Germany.

He spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and had brief stints with the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers.

In 2023, he signed a two-year, $25,430,250 contract with the Toronto Raptors, set to start next season.

The player has come into focus during this year's World Cup after leading an unlikely German team to the tournament's final. Enthralled fans, naturally, have a lot of questions about the player.

Dennis Schroder started playing professional basketball in 2010, initially for the German 2nd-tier team, SG Braunschweig, and later, Phantoms Braunschweig in BBL(Bundesliga Basketball). In his first season with SUM Baskets Braunschweig, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game in the 2nd-tier German League.

On 27 June 2013, Schroder was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

What is Dennis Schroder's ethnicity?

Dennis Schroder was born and raised in one of the oldest cities in Germany, Braunschweig. He was the child of a German father and a Gambian mother. Schroder played various sports but ultimately ended up picking basketball at age 11.

Schroder's father is Axel Schroder and his mother's name is Fatou Schroder. Axel Schroder was born in the city of Brunswick, Germany, where he grew up and lived until he passed away in 2009.

Fatou Nije, later Fatou Schroder, was from Banjul, the capital city of Gambia. Unsubstantiated reporting has it, that they met when Axel Shroder was on vacation at the Gambia.

Fatou later visited Axel in Germany while visiting her sister, who used to reside in a nearby nation, Denmark. According to some sources, she moved to Germany in 1992, just a year before Schroder was born.

Schroder's Family

Dennis Schroder married Ellen Ziolo on July 20, 2019, and currently has two kids, a son named Dennis Junior Schroder and a daughter named Imalia Aaliyah.

When Dennis Schroder joined the NBA, he became one of the first German players to lace up more than 100 games in the league. Schroder is now fifth in career game appearances among all German players.

Dennis Schroder has not only carved up a name for himself in the NBA but he is now an international legend. Videos have surfaced of him being mobbed by fans in Manila, Philippines. Raptor fans will be looking for him to replicate his World Cup success in next year's season with the Toronto Raptors.