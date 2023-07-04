What is the Detroit Pistons' Summer League schedule? Taking a closer look

The Detroit Pistons begin their summer league campaign in Las Vegas on Jul. 8. The Pistons will play four pool play games. If they finish in the top four, they will advance to the semifinals. If they do not, they will get a fifth game in the consolation.

Detroit has an exciting young team. They have been acquiring young talent and drafted in the top ten in four straight drafts. Some of those young players will be on display in Las Vegas this week.

No Ceilings @NoCeilingsNBA Detroit Pistons have officially announced their Summer League Roster Detroit Pistons have officially announced their Summer League Roster https://t.co/aUi1OnJoWA

When to watch the Pistons in Summer League?

Game 1: Saturday July 8: vs Orlando Magic (5:30 pm ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday July 9: vs Houston Rockets (6 pm ET, ESPN2)

Game 3: Wednesday July 12: vs Toronto Raptors (6 pm ET, ESPN2)

Game 4: Friday July 14: vs San Antonio Spurs (8:30 pm ET, NBA TV)

Detroit will be one of the big teams to watch in Las Vegas. They have a stacked summer league roster and could be one of the favorites.

The No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft, Ausar Thompson, will be the biggest name to watch on the Pistons. It will be the highest profile stage Thompson will in, as he developed with Overtime Elite and did not play college basketball.

The No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, Jaden Ivey, is also in the Pistons' Summer League roster. He averaged 16.3 points per game in his rookie season.

Former top-five pick James Wiseman is also on the roster. Detroit traded for him from Golden State, and he will look to build momentum and raise his stock back up. He will try to prove that he deserves a bigger role with the Pistons next season.

Jack Kelly @jack_kelly_313



Can't wait to cover my first NBA event as a credentialed media member!



Keep your eyes peeled for on-the-ground coverage of the Detroit Pistons over at @SBNationNBA



This line-up should be FUN

Marcus Sasser was one of the best players in college basketball last season with Houston. He will look to prove that he deserves major minutes with the Pistons this season. Jalen Duren is another name to watch on this deep squad. He's in his second year in the NBA out of Memphis.

Former NBA star Jarret Jack will be the coach of the squad. He's an assistant for the Pistons and played college basketball at Georgia Tech. Jack played in the NBA from 2005 to 2018.

