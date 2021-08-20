What is Devin Booker's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Devin Booker showed major improvement in the 2020-21 NBA season, which could reflect in his NBA 2K22 rating. The addition of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns' roster helped in the youngster's development.

With many years ahead of him, he could soon become one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K. However, Devin Booker's ratings have gradually increased over the years, but have never gone above 90.

Nevertheless, Devin Booker will undoubtedly be one of the highly rated shooting guards in NBA 2K22. In the last NBA 2K release, he started with an overall rating of 87. Throughout the season, his ratings fluctuated, but peaked at 89.

Devin Booker first career playoffs:



— 27.3 PPG

— 5.6 RPG

— 4.5 APG

— 45/32/91%

— 4 40-point games

— Back-to-back 40p in Finals



Keep your head up Book. pic.twitter.com/bwQP8a4WBc — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 21, 2021

The Phoenix Suns' deep run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs was largely due to the contributions of Devin Booker. He had stellar performances, including back-to-back 40-point games in the finals that helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.

Will Devin Booker's rating improve in NBA 2K22?

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker was outstanding in the 202-21 NBA season, which means there is a great likelihood of him getting a high rating in NBA 2K22. Reaching the NBA Finals was unexpected, but he led his team's charge and carried most of the players to their finals debut.

An increase in his overall rating will be pleasing to the 24-year-old. Booker is known to be an active gamer who broadcasts on Twitch occasionally.

The Valley youngster could have the same rating he ended the 2K21 version with - 89 - which would be a fair representation of his abilities. However, there is a high chance he could cross the 90-mark in 2K22.

Devin Booker makes a jump after the Bubble #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/MMjl9gFMtv — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Outside scoring was Devin Booker's strongest suit in NBA 2K21, as his rating stood at 92. However, we might see a drop in that category, as he was more effective from mid-range in the NBA playoffs.

We might see a boost in his playmaking and inside scoring ability. However, it may not be too far away from the 79 and 64 he had in NBA 2K21. While the 2021 NBA Finals appearance will play a role, not much change is expected, positively or negatively, with regards to his stats.

Although 2K is intentionally dropping overall player ratings to keep things interesting as the season progresses, Devin Booker will not be affected by that. With a 90 overall rating, there is still room for improvement. In NBA 2K21, he has 36 badges, six of which are gold, 22 silver,and eight bronze.

While all of these are predictions, we will know for sure when NBA 2K22 drops on September 22.

Edited by Bhargav