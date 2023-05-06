What are Devin Booker's salary details with the Phoenix Suns? Contract, duration and more 

On the heels of an astounding 47-point performance, let's take a look at Devin Booker's salary and contract details with the Phoenix Suns. Heading into the 2019-20 season, Booker signed a new five-year contract with the Suns.

As a result, Devin Booker's salary is $158,253,000 over the course of the five years. That breaks down Devin Bookers' salary to $33,833,400 this year per Spotrac. Next year, when he's on the final year of his deal, Devin Booker's salary will be $36,016,200 before hitting free agency at the end of the year.

Should the team be able to work through their problems and make it to the NBA Finals once again, Devin Booker's salary could wind up going up even more. If the Suns end up winning the title, Devin Booker's salary would absolutely skyrocket.

Of course, given how he has performed for the Phoenix Suns in recent years, and especially this week, it's likely the Suns re-sign him. After his 47-point masterclass on 20-25 from the field saw the Suns pick up a big Game 3 win, Monty Williams weighed in on he and Kevin Durant's play, saying:

"Book was amazing, I mean from start to finish. Had he not gotten his fifth, he might have eclipsed, whatever, you know I don't even want to get into that but I just thought it was his will, determination, reading the defense, getting off the ball and even defensively, just competing.

"That's something I noticed when I first came here with him was he just competes every time he steps on the floor and so we're just grateful for the win grateful for all the contributions and we're going to need it again on Sunday."

You can see his comments in the video below from 2:13 onwards:

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns looking ahead to Game 4

Friday's game was viewed as a 'win or go home' game for many, given how hard it is to come back from a 3-0 deficit. Fortunately, with Devin Booker's salary being well spent on the young scorer, the team now has a chance to tie the series 2-2 in Game 4.

Following the game, Monty Williams found the silver lining in the win despite the fact that Deandre Ayton underperformed, and Kevin Durant was inefficient from the floor.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

"They just knew what we had to do to win this game. You know, Kev is still finding his way and his rhythm and he had 39 and that's if you look at the numbers, that's not a typical Kevin Durant efficient game, so we still have that to look forward to I believe."

Between now and when the team takes the floor on Sunday, they'll look to work through some issues with Deandre Ayton, who was benched late game. Given that they're currently one of the favorites to win a championship, many seem to believe that the biggest thing holding the Suns back is themselves.

