What is Doc Rivers' Game 7 Record? Infamous losing record explored as Sixers fire head coach

Doc Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after another disappointing season. For the third straight year, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, which was not good enough.

Rivers and his team had a great chance of winning the series against the Boston Celtics. They were up 3-2 and played at home in Game 6. However, they allowed the Celtics to beat them two times in a row, eliminating them from championship contention.

With his last loss, Doc Rivers' Game 7 record is now 6-10. His teams have now lost five consecutive Game 7s, and he has more Game 7 losses than any other coach in NBA history.

