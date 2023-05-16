What is Doc Rivers' playoff record? Looking at former coach of the year career highlights

Early Tuesday morning, news broke that Doc Rivers had been dismissed as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. This decision came on the heels of the team losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With his time in Philly coming to an end, here is a full breakdown of his playoff record.

Doc Rivers has been coaching for over two decades now, and has a large rap sheet when it comes to the playoffs. Sadly, it's not many good things.

Rivers got his first tast of the postseason in 2001, during his second year as head coach of the Orlando Magic. This run did not last long as they won only one of their four matchups.

During his five seasons as head coach of the Magic, they had a postseason record of 5-10. From there, he went on to coach the Boston Celtics.

As most know, Rivers had great success during his run with Boston. Their best season came in 2008 when they delivered a championship to the historic franchise. To this day, it is the only title on Rivers' coaching resumé.

Rivers spent nine seasons with the Celtics, and in that time had a playoff record of 59-47.

Which team does Doc Rivers have the best playoff record with?

Depending on how you look at it, Doc Rivers has the best playoff record with the Boston Celtics in terms of win. That being said, his highest winning percentage in the postseason is with the Philadelphia 76ers. During his three seasons with Philly, they had a 20-15 record (.571%) in the postseason.

The only team that hasn't been mentioned yet is the LA Clippers. He spent seven seasons with the organziation after they traded for him with Boston. While many of his Clipper teams had high expectations, they never managed to live up to them.

As coach of the Clippers, Rivers has a postseason record of 27-32. One of his biggest blemishes with them include dropping a 3-1 lead in the bubble during the 2020 playoffs.

Overall, Rivers is one of the best coaches in league history. During the 75th anniversary season, he was listed among the 12 best. That being said, his regular season success has rarely translated to the playoffs.

Following his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers will now be in search of landing with a new team this offseason.

