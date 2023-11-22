"What are you doing, wearing a diaper?": Stephen A. Smith loses it on 21 YO caller who argued about 'CARS'

Stephen A. Smith gamely answers anything under the sun on his popular TV program "The Stephen A. Smith Show". But every now and then he encounters callers and topics that just rile him up.

Such happened in a recent episode when a caller from Wisconsin argued with him over the animated movie 'CARS'.

The caller asked the fiery host of ESPN’s "First Take" for his thoughts on the movie’s main character Lightning McQueen and where it figures in the “GOAT” conversation in The Piston Cup, the American auto racing series featured in the movie.

Stephen A. Smith shared that for him, while Lightning McQueen is great, his pick for GOAT is veteran Strip Weathers, another one of the characters.

Not agreeing to him, the caller went on to make his case for Lightning McQueen, which eventually Smith found annoying. Feeling there was no sense in continuing with the argument, the host funnily lost it and blurted:

“You’re not a little kid! You’re 21! You have a point if you’re seven years old calling me. You’re 21 years old. What are you doing, wearing a diaper?”

Check out the funny back-and-forth below, beginning at 3:00:

The "Stephen A. Smith Show" had its beginnings in 2018. There, Smith shares his takes not only on the world of sports, but also on other issues across entertainment, pop culture, society, business and politics.

'CARS', meanwhile, was released in 2006 and had two sequels in 2011 and 2017. It also had two spin-off films 'Planes' (2013) and 'Planes: Fire & Rescue' (2014).

Stephen A. Smith likes the chances of the Lakers, Warriors winning the NBA In-Season Tournament

Stephen A. Smith has two teams in the Western Conference possibly winning the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament title. They are namely the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The TV host made his pick prior to the start of the “tournament within the tournament” on ESPN’s "First Take", citing how the presence of superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry put the teams in a great position to succeed.

Smith said:

“I have two in the West. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors because of the leadership of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively.

"You have two superstars in the NBA, two champions … who are specialists in recognizing and seizing moments to really send a message while also building their individual brands, and not to mention those collectively around them.

“I think if you look at it from that perspective, those two guys can catch others sleeping and ultimately end up being the first champions of the In-Season NBA tournament.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 4:32:

The Lakers play in West Group A in the In-Season Tournament and currently hold an unblemished record of 3-0. The Warriors, for their part, are in West Group C and have a 1-1 report card.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is being implemented for the first time this season to add dimension to the league year. The tournament has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.