"What drama? I don't remember any of that" - Joel Embiid opens up on his chemistry with James Harden, coming into the new season with no drama

With Joel Embiid and James Harden determined to send a statement to the rest of the league, spirits are riding high for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Eastern Conference is looking to be a bar fight, and the 76ers look ready for an opposing challenger.

After being acquired during the NBA's trade deadline last season, James Harden showed that his ability meshed beautifully with Joel Embiid's. The two combined to form one of the most dangerous two-man games in the entire league. After dealing with some injuries in the playoffs, the 76ers were eliminated but not before showcasing the potential that the team had moving forward.

Philadelphia went on to have a strong offseason and is quickly looking like one of the toughest teams to deal with in the Eastern Conference. Embiid recently spoke with the media and was asked how it feels coming into a season "without any drama." The superstar big man quickly responded saying "What drama?"

"What drama? I don't remember any of that."

Embiid eventually went on to talk about the chemistry that he's developed while playing alongside James Harden. The superstar big man praised the pick and roll ability that the two superstars have, saying that they also aim to be the "best defensive team in the league.

"Obviously our pick and roll was almost unstoppable...Our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league."

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers look to make noise in 2022-23

It's been an impressive offseason for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers front office. After showcasing their potential in the second half of the season last year, the 76ers are shaping to be a popular "sleeper" contender in the East.

Philadelphia was active with their additions this offseason, adding veterans such as P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House. The team also went on to add important rotation piece De'Anthony Melton during a draft night trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The depth of the 76ers roster was something that was holding the team back last season. As of now, it looks as if that issue has gotten a serious boost as the 76ers look to make a serious run toward the NBA Finals.

With James Harden and Embiid heading into the season healthy, as well as the continued development of rising star Tyrese Maxey, things are looking up for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid had a fantastic 2021-22 season, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

