What was Draymond Green's high school? Taking a closer look

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion and a former Defensive Player of the Year. He's one of the best floor generals and playmakers in the league.

Green wasn't believed to be the player he turned out to be. He had an unusual path to the NBA after growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, where he didn't have the best resources. Having to fight for everything he achieved, that's where Draymond became one of the mentally strong athletes in the NBA.

Draymond Green attended Saginaw High School. He played under coach Lou Dawkins in high school and was an integral part of that team. Draymond averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds in his second season. He improved to 25 and 13 as a junior, with three assists and steals per game apiece.

Green led the team to a Class A State Championship win with a 26-1 record that year. He ended his high school career averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds in his final season, leading the Trojans to a 27-1 record and their second consecutive Class A State Championship. ESPN 150 ranked him as the 36th-best player and the 13th-best power forward. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Draymond Green is big on his Saginaw roots

Draymond Green knows better than anyone what it's like to grow up in a small town like Saginaw and develop through the ranks to make a name for himself in the NBA. Very few players have hailed from there and made it big in the league.

Green has looked back on his journey coming out of Saginaw several times and credited the city for making him one of the toughest competitors. After his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors in 2012, Green reflected on growing up in Saginaw, saying:

"Saginaw has made me who I am. I love my city, proud to be from there. You know that's one thing that's big. You know all through Saginaw you got to be tough to make it through it. I think they've done a great job of helping me become tougher and tougher as the years went on."

Draymond Green came into the league projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. He went 35th overall to the Warriors. Green wasn't a highly touted prospect, but he quickly showed what he was all about by becoming one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

He also contributed greatly to the Warriors dynasty, guiding them to four championships and six finals appearances as one of their most vocal leaders.

