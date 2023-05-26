What are Dwight Howard's contract details with Taiwanese team? Salary, duration & more

It is reported that former NBA All Star Dwight Howard is making slightly more than $1 million to play professional basketball in Taiwan. Howard plays for the Taoyuan Lions of the T1 League in Taiwan. It is one of two newly developed professional basketball leagues in the country.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ there’s no way Dwight Howard called Lebron to join him in Taiwan there’s no way Dwight Howard called Lebron to join him in Taiwan 😭 https://t.co/9JHYcei5BF

Howard’s deal is expected to be for one-year with potential to re-sign. His deal is worth more than the normal Taiwanese rules which say typical contacts should not exceed $20,000 per month or $180,000 per season.

Howard’s deal was made under an exemption for foreign-born players. It was allowed by the league under a non-forming salary exemption.

He is in his first season with the team. Earlier this year he posted a stat line of 38 points and 25 rebounds in a game in November and was named an All Star of the league.

Howard last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. He appeared in 60 games, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and made $2.6 million in his final season with the team.

Dwight Howard’s NBA career highlights

Howard was the number one overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Orlando Magic where he played for eight seasons. He led the team to the 2009 NBA Finals, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on the way. The Magic eventually lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals.

He was an eight-time NBA All Star and was selected to five All-NBA First Teams. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

The player was a member of the 2020 Lakers that won the NBA title. He played for seven NBA teams during his career and made three different stops with the Lakers. He also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard also struggled to find the right fit after leaving Orlando. He was often labeled a bad locker room presence and frequently disagreed with teammates. He was also called the least liked player in the NBA.

