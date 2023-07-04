What is Dwight Howard's net worth as of 2023? All you need to know

Dwight Howard is making waves again about potentially wanting an NBA return. The former three-time DPOY signed with T1 League's Taoyuan Leopards last season after not receiving much interest in the NBA, despite being a serviceable backup big.

With several big men like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, among others, dominating the NBA, Howard's stock seems to have risen among 'Twitter GMs.' The LA Lakers fans, in particular, want him to sign with the franchise for a fourth stint, owing to their series sweep loss to Jokic and the Nuggets.

Dwight Howard was huge in limiting the two-time MVP when the teams met back in the 2020 conference finals, and the Lakers won the series 4-1. With his 6'11" 265-pound frame, Howard remains a physically imposing interior defender even at 37.

Howard leaving Taiwan has only sparked his NBA return rumors. The Taoyuan Leopards cut his pay by 65%, which he found disrespectful. Howard earned $1 million in his first season with the team. Amid his pay cut news, there's a common query has been raised. It's about his net worth as of 2023.

Dwight Howard's net worth reportedly is around $140 million as of 2023. He made majority of his money from his NBA days. He earned $245 million in gross earnings across 18 seasons, playing for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Dwight Howard posts cryptic Tweet amid uncertain future

Dwight Howard continues to explore his prospects of playing in the NBA or elsewhere this offseason. He returned home in June and gave a shoutout to the Sacramento Kings, saying he would love to help them contend for a title.

The Kings haven't shown much interest, and the same goes for the other 29 teams in the NBA. Howard recently posted a cryptic tweet, using emojis wondering where his basketball journey would continue after Taiwan.

LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors make the most sense as landing spots. LA needs a third-string center behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes. Howard has the experience of playing alongside LeBron James and Davis. He can dive deep into his newly found 3-point shooting ability and space the floor. Howard is also solid in pick and rolls and as a lob threat.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are the only team with no player list 6'10" or more. Their lack of size has been their Achilles for the longest time. Howard can shore up their interior defense and rebounding with his presence.

