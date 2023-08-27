What are Evan Fournier's contract details with Knicks? Salary, duration & more

Evan Fournier has consistently displayed his exceptional offensive potential in the NBA over the last seven years. The French guard has crafted a commendable NBA career, solidifying his reputation as a guard capable of putting points on the board in a variety of ways.

Fournier has played for four teams: the Denver Nuggets; the Orlando Magic, where his prowess came to the forefront in seven seasons; the Boston Celtics, with whom he missed multiple games due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in 2020; and the New York Knicks, arriving in the Big Apple in a sign-and-trade deal in 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks secured Evan Fournier's talents with a substantial four-year contract worth $73,000,000.

The contract garners him an annual average salary of $18,250,000. Fournier's contract includes a base salary of $18,857,143, reflecting a cap hit and dead cap value of the same amount, standing at $18,857,143. The contract also included a player option.

Fournier's contract is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

Evan Fournier has grappled with limited playing time despite lucrative Knicks contract

Evan Fournier has faced challenges in securing consistent playing time.

While the New York Knicks signed Evan Fournier to a hefty contract, he has struggled to secure consistent playing time.

While he was the Knicks' starting shooting guard on the opening night last season, Fournier's time in that position spanned only seven games. Since then, he has relinquished that role to the since-traded Cam Reddish and later Quentin Grimes.

He briefly held a spot in the Knicks' rotation but eventually transitioned into a bench warmer.

After the Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Miami Heat, in an interview with Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Fournier openly acknowledged that his time with the Knicks might have come to a close.

“There’s no way they’re going to keep me. I would be very surprised if they did," Fournier said. "My season has been over for a very long time, actually. This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that.

"At first, I was like, just be patient in seeing how the team developed. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded,” he added.

While the potential for his trade remains on the horizon, dealing the Knicks guard won't be an easy endeavor. Fournier's contract situation is a tricky one, and given his last season with the Knicks, teams would be hesitant to take on his contract.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)