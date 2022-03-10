"What a f***ing hypocrite!" - NBA insider calls out Russell Westbrook for duplicity regarding heckling, cites him making fun of Kevin Durant with the 'cupcake' nickname as an example

Russell Westbrook has been in the limelight for most of the NBA season with the LA Lakers mainly because of his disappointing performances.

Laker Nation is consistently reminded of the cost of acquiring the triple-double master and how poorly he has lived up to expectations. At times, his play has been so bad that the name “Westbrick” is now irrevocably attached to his persona.

Given how the name Westbrick has become a trend since the start of the 2021-22 season, Westbrook has apparently had enough. After the LA Lakers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the former MVP vowed to stop slandering his name from fans and basketball analysts.

NBA Insider and co-host of The Mismatch ripped the LA Lakers point guard for being phony:

"This is the same guy that has cupcakes at his 4th of July party, playing into the Kevin Durant cupcake nickname. What a fucking hypocrite!"

on Russell Westbrook demanding people stop calling him Westbrick. "This is the same guy that has cupcakes at his 4th of July party, playing into the Kevin Durant cupcake nickname. What a f*cking hypocrite." @KevinOConnorNBA on Russell Westbrook demanding people stop calling him Westbrick. "This is the same guy that has cupcakes at his 4th of July party, playing into the Kevin Durant cupcake nickname. What a f*cking hypocrite."@KevinOConnorNBA on Russell Westbrook demanding people stop calling him Westbrick. https://t.co/EHIiEg3C1d

Back then, Westbrook was seen as the defiant hero, carrying the OKC Thunder against all odds after Kevin Durant’s departure. KD received a ton of backlash for getting out of OKC to join their rival the Golden State Warriors. Among other things, Durant was labeled a cupcake, something which Westbrook relished taunting KD with.

Kevin O’Connor also emphasized that the alleged death wishes and threats to Russell Westbrook’s family have no place anywhere in society. But as a player who earns $44 million this season, not living up to lofty expectations and getting criticized and heckled for it is par for the course.

This season, Westbrook is only shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc and 67% from the free-throw line. The often comical way he shoots jump shots misses defensive rotations and lackluster effort when he’s not holding the ball has earned him the “Westbrick” title.

Russell Westbrook just needs to be better

The LA Lakers and Laker Nation expect great things from their $44 million man. [Photo: New York Post]

In the LA Lakers season debut against the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook finished with eight points on 13 shots. He was 4-13 from the field, including a horrific 0-4 from 3-point land. It was the game that started the “Westbrick” mania from coming alive again. Five months later, it has become even more popular than when the season started.

Kevin O’Connor wasn’t just the only basketball analyst to call out Russell Westbrook’s emotional trump card. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless of The Undisputed unanimously agree that they are justified in calling the basketball superstar “Westbrick.”

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Westbrook for having an issue with fans calling him “Westbrick”



“Play better. They didn't call him boy. They didn't call him a monkey... They called him Westbrick, because it seems like everything that he shoots is a brick." Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Westbrook for having an issue with fans calling him “Westbrick” “Play better. They didn't call him boy. They didn't call him a monkey... They called him Westbrick, because it seems like everything that he shoots is a brick." https://t.co/xqRJwM2dsc

Regardless of who criticized him and in what manner he was ridiculed, Westbrook can put an end to this by simply getting better.

