“What the f**k ever happened to personal space?” - LeBron James reacts to Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson being ‘trampled over’ by the paparazzi

LeBron James voiced his distaste for the paparazzi and their failure to allow celebrities the courtesy of personal space after they trampled Tom Hanks’ wife.

LeBron James reacts to Tom Hanks’ wife trampled by paparazzi

LeBron James @KingJames I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the fuck ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife? I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the fuck ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita were leaving a New York City restaurant when Rita was knocked over by paparazzi. They clearly did not respect her personal space. During the altercation, Tom Hanks erupted, yelling “back the f**k up.”

LeBron James outlined how, if Hanks was to have done anything in defense of his wife, it would have been his fault. “The King” explained:

“Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?”

James has a good point. If the Hollywood star was to have reacted more physically than he had, he arguably would have been the one at fault. It is almost like the paparazzi know this and press their limits, knowing that the worst that happens is they get the opportunity to sue.

LeBron James himself has never been in an altercation like this with the paparazzi. But the Los Angeles star is familiar with the limits that the press can push in having no respect.

Tom Hanks being trampled or struck would have been one thing, but for his wife to be physically hit like she was raised many alarms. LeBron James’ point about Tom not being able to defend himself properly does as well.

As stars, Hanks and LeBron are unable to react in ways that most civilians can. With cameras on them at all times and them holding positions as role models to many, their actions are more restricted.

As James pointed out, if Hanks was to have reacted more intensely, he would have been the one to have been reprimanded. As reporters come to realize this, they will abuse it more and more.

“The King” using his voice to stand up against something like this shows it is, in fact, becoming a problem. James is not often vocal about things that hold no weight. The escalation of abuse from the press is evidently breaching a point of ignorance.

It looks like Rita Hanks has a defender in LeBron.

