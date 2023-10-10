What are fantasy basketball auction values? Closer look at how players are valued for the 2023-24 NBA Season

The 2023-24 NBA season is almost here as the league's preseason games are already underway. As the preseason offers fans a look at how certain players and teams might look in the coming season, fantasy basketball is a great way to take advantage

With that said, what are fantasy basketball auction values? According to RotoWire, these are used when a fantasy basketball league utilizes player auction as opposed to the standard fantasy draft.

Before the start of the regular season, the player auction will be used once a budget has been set. After a set budget, team owners will start bidding on the players they want for their rosters.

Taking a closer look at how NBA players are valued for the 2023-24 regular season

According to RotoWire, with the amount of the budget depending on what is set by team owners, certain players will either be overvalued or undervalued. However, RotoWire uses a specific algorithm to determine what a player's auction value is based on the NBA's format and settings.

For example, if the budget is set to $180, here is a look at how certain players will look. Nikola Jokic is ranked first with an auction value of $79. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is second with a $71 auction value, and Stephen Curry at third with a $61 auction value.

If the budget was set to $280, the value would yet again change for the mentioned players. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic still remains first but his value is changed to $123. Celtics star Jayson Tatum's player auction value will be set to $111, while Warriors star Stephen Curry will be at $95.

However, if the budget is set to just $80, the value changes once again. Jokic remains first ($35), Jayson Tatum is second ($32), and Stephen Curry is third ($27).

The algorithm bases each player's auction value on how the player has fared in the previous season and how one will be entering the upcoming season.

Statistical production of NBA stars Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Stephen Curry from the 2022-23 season

During the 2022-23 regular season, Nikola Jokic averaged 24.5 points (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points (46.6% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range), 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Stephen Curry averaged 29.4 points (49.3% shooting, including 42.7% from 3-point range), 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.