What is a flagrant foul in NBA? Foul leading to James Harden's ejection explored

Flagrant fouls are relatively rare in the NBA. These fouls have unnecessary contact and are split into two different categories. However, many fans are confused about the definition between the two types after James Harden's ejection in Game 3.

Harden was called for a flagrant 2, which is an unnecessary and excessive contact, even though his foul on Royce O'Neale wasn't extreme. What makes the situation even worse is the fact that Joel Embiid, his teammate, wasn't ejected from the game for kicking his opponent in the groin.

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets has confused so many people that not even Doc Rivers, the 76ers coach, knows what a flagrant foul is anymore.

Flagrant foul can result in a player ejection, which was the case for James Harden

Flagrant fouls in the NBA are split into two categories: flagrant 1 and flagrant 2. The first foul is usually called for unnecessary contact and unsportsmanlike behavior. These fouls are considered more severe than common fouls.

According to the NBA, flagrant 1 is "unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent." Flagrant 2, on the other hand, is an unnecessary and excessive contact committed against an opponent.

Joel Embiid, who kicked Nic Claxton in the groin, received a flagrant 1.

However, James Harden was called for flagrant 2, despite not being as physical as his teammate.

Tony Brothers, the referee crew chief, believed that Harden hit O'Neale directly in the groin, which was considered excessive.

Flagrant 2 fouls are considered to be more severe and are typically called when there is deliberate or malicious intent. This is the main difference between it and a flagrant 1. This, however, wasn't exactly the case during Game 3 between the 76ers and the Nets.

Each flagrant foul results in two free throws for the team that was fouled. In addition, the team retains possession. Players who are called for a flagrant 2 are also ejected from the game, which was the case for Harden.

It's also important to note that all flagrant fouls are reviewed by referees.

Harden was ejected from Game 3, but fans disagree with the decision (Image via Getty Images)

Flagrant 2 fouls are supposed to be more severe and malicious, which is why many basketball fans are confused regarding the ruling.

"I have no idea what an ejection 2 is," Doc Rivers, 76ers coach said after the game.

Harden's foul could be rescinded by the NBA. While this won't affect the outcome of Game 3, it can help the shooting guard prevent further suspensions.

Players who have accumulated three flagrant foul points earn an automatic one-game suspension. One point is awarded for a flagrant 1, while players who commit a flagrant 2 get two points.

