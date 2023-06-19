What are Frank Vogel's contract details with the Suns? Finding out more about the duration, salary, endorsements and more

The Phoenix Suns replaced Monty Williams with Frank Vogel as the team's new head coach this offseason. Vogel comes with championship experience, having led the LA Lakers to a title win in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Vogel also had tremendous success with the Pacers in the 2010s after he guided them to five postseason trips in six seasons and two conference finals runs. He is also one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the NBA. He is expected to help the Suns get better in that aspect.

Vogel's hiring also helped the Suns move on from Monty Williams' heft salary worth $13.08 million annually. The latter was the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

Frank Vogel's contract with the Phoenix Suns is worth $6.2 million annually for five years ($31 million). Vogel signed a similar contract with the LA Lakers in 2019. He was fired after his third season with LA finishing 33-49, despite having a talented roster at their disposal with All-Stars Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis forming a big three.

Frank Vogel is set to coach another star-studded roster as Suns finalize trade for Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns are going top-heavy for next season by finalizing a trade for All-Star guard Bradley Beal. They will be parting ways with veteran guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, with multiple second-round picks and pick swaps as part of that deal.

The framework is yet to be finalized as the Wizards aim to find a third team for Paul. Frank Vogel will coach another star-studded roster after being at the helm when the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vogel will coach Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, who are a better fit than James, Westbrook and Davis. All three players can shoot well from beyond the arc and can score on all three levels. Beal is coming off two below-par injury-riddled seasons with the Wizards, averaging around 23 points per game.

However, he is still a potent threat. With Kevin Durant and Devin Booker commanding attention from the defense, Bradley Beal could thrive with the defense opened up for him, which wasn't the case in Washington. He still scored well in those circumstances before injuries started to pile up. In the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged a whopping 31.3 points per game.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. https://t.co/0lQrSh370q

Frank Vogel struggled with the Lakers' big three, but that won't likely be the case with the Suns, thanks to the dynamic offensive skillsets of their new big three. However, the Suns will need to add some depth to their roster to ensure Vogel and his staff can help the team put in a respectable effort defensively.

