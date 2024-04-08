What happened to Anthony Davis? Latest injury update as Lakers superstar exits game vs Timberwolves (April 7)

LA Lakers star forward Anthony Davis had to leave the marquee Western Conference game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with an injury to his face and was confirmed to be ruled out.

Davis sustained an eye injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, prompting him to head back to the locker room for additional assessment.

Anthony Davis seemed to receive a blow near his left eye, an area previously affected by bruising in another incident, as reported by Dave McMenamin. At the moment of his departure, Davis had contributed four points, four rebounds and three assists for LA.

With less than 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter, AD slammed a putback dunk, inadvertently striking his face in the process.

Despite evident discomfort, the 31-year-old persevered through the remaining seconds of the quarter before promptly heading back to the locker room. He didn't rejoin the game for the second quarter.

How will the LA Lakers fare without Anthony Davis vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Lakers have demonstrated a remarkable late-season surge, riding a four-game winning streak as they entered Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, their momentum was tempered by the absence of LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back series, as the forward grappled with flu-like symptoms.

With Anthony Davis exiting the game due to injury, the Lakers found themselves facing compounded challenges. While the team has navigated games without both their star players, they prefer to have them in optimal health, particularly at this crucial juncture of the regular season.

With AD out, coach Darvin Ham is expected to provide heavy minutes to Jaxon Hayes at the center position. That is also due to Christian Wood being out of the lineup, including Jarred Vanderbilt, who is sidelined with a foot injury since Feb. 3.