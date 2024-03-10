What happened to Bennedict Mathurin? Closer look as Pacers' guard to miss reminder of the 2023-24 NBA season with shoulder injury

The Indiana Pacers have disclosed that guard Bennedict Mathurin is slated for season-ending surgery to mend a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Mathurin was sidelined for Indiana's recent matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, officially listed as out due to a right shoulder sprain. However, following this latest update, it seems the injury is more severe than initially assessed by the Pacers, resulting in Mathurin being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Pacers have expressed optimism that he is anticipated to achieve a full recovery in time for the 2024-25 season.

This prognosis offers a glimmer of hope for the future, yet the immediate impact of his absence poses a significant challenge for a team possessing the offensive prowess to be a formidable playoff contender against any Eastern Conference rival.

What does it mean for Indiana Pacers to lose Bennedict Mathurin?

Mathurin's loss represents a considerable setback for the Pacers, given that he's their leading contributor off the bench. Averaging 14.5 points, four rebounds and two assists, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

The 2023-24 Rising Star MVP has been pivotal in energizing Indiana's lineup. His versatility allows him to seamlessly transition into a starting role whenever necessary, underscoring his value to the team's dynamic.

The impact of Bennedict's absence is particularly acute in light of the Pacers' decision to trade Buddy Hield before the trade deadline. Hield was a key player of Indiana's formidable bench unit, and his move to the 76ers, combined with Mathurin's sidelining for the season's remainder, significantly diminishes the depth that has been a critical part of Indiana's strategy.

This reduction in bench strength poses a notable challenge for the team as they prepare for the postseason.

The Pacers have boasted the second-best offense in the league this season, a feat achieved in part due to their bench scoring, which ranks first across the NBA, significantly bolstered by his contributions.

His dynamic play style, characterized by the ability to impact the game both with and without the ball, renders him a challenging assignment for defenders. The absence of such a versatile threat in the postseason undoubtedly compromises Indiana's competitive edge.

Positioned at the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers may find themselves navigating the path to a playoff berth via the play-in round.

Despite this challenge, Indiana remains a potent contender capable of unsettling the conference's leading teams.

However, this quest will be undertaken with reduced depth, a consequence of the recent developments affecting their roster. This diminished bench strength is an undeniable hurdle as the team aims to solidify its postseason aspirations.