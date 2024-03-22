What happened to Brandon Ingram? Horrifying visuals of apparent knee injury raises concerns for Pelicans

Playing 62 games in the 2023-24 season, Brandon Ingram is on his second-highest healthiest season since his rookie year. However, his recent injury during the Pelicans-Magic game airs a sense of concern as he's seen clutching his knee after a defensive play.

The injury happened at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter with the New Orleans Pelicans trailing the Orlando Magic by 13 points, 65-52. Jalen Suggs was attacking the basket on his right side with Ingram guarding him. While trying to keep up, the former Duke Blue Devil twisted his knee.

Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans starting small forward, left the playing court playing 21 minutes, contributing 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The New Orleans Pelicans had entered the game as the fifth-best team in the Western Conference, just a game behind the fourth-placed LA Clippers. They are on a three-game winning streak and won eight of their last 10 matchups.

There's still no update on how long Ingram will be out with the knee injury, as of this writing.

Brandon Ingram stats with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023-24 season

Playing his eighth season in the NBA, Brandon Ingram has played 62 out 68 possible games for the New Orleans Pelicans before their matchup with the Orlando Magic in Florida on Thursday.

He has been averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 3-pointers per game. Ingram has also been shooting a near 50% from the field at 48.9% and does 35.7% beyond the rainbow arc.

In his eight-year career, he made an NBA All-Star team, in 2020, and was also the 2020 NBA Most Improved Player. He also made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017 with the LA Lakers.

After playing 79 games in his rookie year, Ingram has had trouble playing more than 62 games per season. The six-foot-eight swingman has had an injury hisotry with hs Anchilles, ankle, hip, hand and foot, to name a few.

The last time Brandon Ingram was reported to have a knee injury was on Oct. 30, 2023. That early-season injury made him miss three games. He has missed six games so far this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the front end of their back-to-back with the Orlando Magic and face the Miami Heat on Friday night. They end their Eastern Conference road swing with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before returning to their home court on Tuesday to battle the OKC Thunder.