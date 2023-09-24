What happened to Jordan Poole? Looking back at punching incident involving Draymond Green which sent shockwaves across NBA

Sometime last season, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during one of their practices. To this day, Green is very fond of bringing up the time he socked Poole in the face. The Golden State Warriors struggled to bounce back after the incident where Green physically confronted Poole during training camp, which marked the start of their title defense in the 2022-23 season.

Initial reports of this altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole emerged in early October of the preceding year, and video evidence surfaced a few days later. Fast forward to the present day, it appears that the Warriors organization doesn't want to take another chance at having the two players together in one squad.

With that said, the Warriors made significant moves during the offseason, trading Poole and securing Green with a fresh contract. Poole is now part of the Washington Wizards, while Chris Paul, a well-known adversary, is now a member of Golden State. Green extended his tenure with the Warriors, inking a four-year, $100 million deal.

Jordan Poole clarified rumors of him being unhappy playing for the Wizards

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's recent photos in a Washington Wizards uniform prompted some playful fan banter, with many speculating that he appeared less than thrilled with the move. However, Poole has since clarified his stance, emphasizing his enthusiasm for joining the Wizards in the upcoming season.

The trade involving Poole from the Golden State Warriors was a notable offseason development. When fans observed Poole donning Wizards colors with a seemingly discontented expression, it sparked commentary. In response, the young guard took the opportunity to assure NBA enthusiasts that he holds no grievances towards the Wizards and is genuinely looking forward to contributing to the team.

It's understandable that Poole might have mixed feelings about the trade. He had been an integral part of the Warriors, contributing to their 2022 championship victory. Transitioning to a team undergoing changes following the Bradley Beal trade can pose challenges. Nevertheless, there are high expectations for Poole's performance with his new squad. While it may take some time to adapt to a different system, fans are eagerly anticipating his evolution into a star player.